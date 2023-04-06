Last weekend, the Valle de Chalco Basketball Training School fired Valeria, Ubaldo, Daniel, Alexanderthe brothers who died in a traffic accident, last Sunday April 2 in the Nochixtlán – Oaxaca highway, in Mexico.



It was on toll road 135-D at kilometer 211+900, where the crash that occurred left a total of 14 people dead, 13 on the site and one more who lost their lives at dawn Monday at the Civil Hospital when he received medical attention.

The bodies of the and minors were fired at the Valle de Chalco Basketball Training School, where their teammates gave them their last goodbye.

“They are already on a different path, and that from heaven they will play with us and in the hearts of each one of those who were with them. We do not say goodbye, but see you soon,” the school wrote on networks.

Other basketball schools have added to the condolences of the minors, as well as leagues of that sport around the country.

As revealed by the medium Debate, The mother and maternal grandmother of the four minors also died in the accident.

The accident

The Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office (FGEO) confirmed the death of 14 people during a car accident recorded during the morning of last Sunday, on the highway to Oaxaca.

“This State Attorney General’s Office initiated an investigation folder for the crimes of injury and manslaughter due to vehicle traffic,” the institution reported in a publication issued on social networks.

The accident it happened at the height of the section Huitzo-Nochixtlán km 211 + 900 from the Oaxaca-Cuacnopalan highway.

According to local news media, there were two vehicles involved in the accident, one of them a van in which a family was travelingand the other was a van with passengers.

EL UNIVERSAL (Mexico) / GDA