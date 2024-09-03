ORAn ambitious mass escape plan was thwarted at the Vicente Piragibe Institute, located in the Gericinó Complex, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

Agents from the State Secretariat for Penitentiary Administration (Seap) discovered on Monday a tunnel that was allegedly used by inmates to escape from the facility, known for housing some of the country’s most notorious criminals.

Seap officials, acting on information from the Undersecretariat of Operational Management and the Coordination of Penitentiary Units of Gericinó, located the entrance to the tunnel on land previously occupied by the prison garden. This tunnel reportedly connected to the sewage pipe, same route used in an escape in 2013.

María Rosa Lo Duca Nebel, secretary of the Seap, highlighted the effectiveness of prevention and control actions: “This is another successful action by the Criminal Police, which has invested in training our employees to identify and combat actions such as this. The Vicente Piragibe prison contains highly dangerous criminals. All those involved are being identified and isolated.”

High-profile inmates in the unit include Red Command leaders Márcio Aurélio Martinez Martelo, nicknamed Bolado da Providência; Bruno Eduardo da Silva Procopio, known as Piná; Ilan Nogueira Sales, alias Capoeira; and Gilberto Soares Alves, known as Caveirinha.

The incident was recorded at the 34th Police Station (PD) in Bangu. The Civil Police have launched an exhaustive investigation to clarify the attempted escape and ensure the identification and capture of those responsible.

Other leaks

This incident is reminiscent of other events at the Gericinó Complex, where in 2013, Twenty-seven inmates escaped using the same sewage pipe. Other notable episodes include the escape of 105 inmates in 2002 and that of seven gunmen in 2011, as well as the 2008 escape of Ricardo Teixeira Cruz, alias Batman, a former military policeman and notorious militiaman.

