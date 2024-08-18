Ciudad Juarez.- Detentions of people on the move in El Paso, Texas, hit their lowest point since January 2022 in July, nearly 10 weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden implemented an asylum restriction order.

As of July 2024, the number reached 19,304 people, of whom 7,689 were reported inadmissible at the El Paso Customs and Border Protection (CBP) field office, while 11,615 were apprehended by Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector.

This number is 12.04 percent below the figure for the previous month (June 2024), when there were 21,946 (7,433 returned under Title 8 of the United States Government, and 14,513 detained), and represents the lowest figure since January 2022, when 18,808 “encounters” of elements of the various CBP agencies were recorded.

Information published on July 30 by this media recalls that on June 4 of this year, Biden signed a new proclamation, under sections “212(f)” and “215(a)” of the Immigration and Nationality Act, through which from the first minute of Wednesday, June 5, the majority of migrants who entered the United States irregularly would be expelled in an expedited manner.

Since then, immigration agents have been deescalating their activities in all local offices and sectors along the southern border of the United States with Mexico.

From west to east, the San Diego Sector, which has the most reported encounters in July, with 30,414, has the lowest figure of the year and since June 2023, after having reached 52,272 in April 2024.

Next in line is the El Centro Sector, where 873 encounters were recorded, the lowest figure in the last four fiscal years (from 2021 to date. Fiscal years begin in October of the previous year and end in September of the aforementioned year). Next is the Yuma Sector, which recorded the lowest figure since January 2021, with 2,170 encounters in July 2024.

The Tucson Sector, for its part, recorded 15,320 people detained or declared inadmissible for entry into the neighboring country, the lowest figure since February 2021. The July figure represented 40.98 percent fewer cases than in June.

Tucson is followed by the El Paso Sector, then the Big Bend Sector, which only had 213 encounters, and Del Rio with 7,237, historically low numbers.

In Laredo, one of the sectors with the highest number of illegal crossings for the U.S. government, there were 23,543 encounters, a decrease of just 0.75 percent compared to June, but the lowest figure since May 2023, when there were 22,035.

Finally, in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, at the eastern end of the border between the two North American countries, 5,040 Border Patrol apprehensions were reported, the lowest number in the fiscal years that the CBP displays on its official website for current statistics.