Family Secrets: Previews (plot and cast) of the 13th episode, August 29

Tonight, Thursday 29 August 2024, at 9:30 pm, Family Secrets will air in prime time, the new Turkish drama on Canale 5 that will keep us company all summer long. The protagonists are actors Pinar Deniz and Kaan Urgancıoğlu (Emir from Endless Love). The soap revolves around a fearless lawyer and a respected prosecutor whose paths cross during an investigation into a crime. Let’s see the plot and cast of this evening together.

Plot and previews

A package arrived in Ilgaz with a pen drive, in which there is a recording of a phone call made by Ceylin to Engin, in which she confesses to having stolen toothbrushes from Ozan and his wife, calling Ilgaz stupid. Ilgaz goes to Engin in prison, and Engin threatens Ilgaz to reveal to Ceylin that he has always known about Metin’s miscarriage of justice against her father Zafer, and to ruin Ceylin’s career by revealing to everyone how unethical her behavior as a lawyer is. Engin continues to carry out his plan for revenge.

Family Secrets: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Family Secrets, but who is the cast of the TV series? The protagonist is Kaan Urgancıoğlu, who the Canale 5 audience has already met and appreciated in Endless Love. Among the actors there is also Pınar Deniz famous in Turkey thanks to the drama series Kırmızı Oda. Among the most important secondary interpreters there is Başak Gümülcinelioğlu, star of the series DayDreamer – The wings of the dream, who in 2023 won an Award for Best Supporting Actress at the Ayakli Gazete TV Stars Awards.