Marquez, strange maneuvers in the race

During the 26 laps of the Dutch Grand Prix on a couple of occasions Marc Marquez seemed to have let the riders following him passThe first time on lap 9, when he signaled for Fabio Di Giannantonio to pass him, the second on lap 19, when he didn’t want to take advantage of a long run by the Italian, allowing Maverick Vinales to take the lead of the third-place group.

Two unusual maneuverswhich had led observers to speculate that Marc Marquez might have some problems with his tyre pressure. The Spaniard then crossed the finish line in fourth position.

The sanction

And the suspicions were confirmed at the end of the match, when – according to article 3.2.1 of the sporting code – Marc Marquez was given a 16″ penalty on his overall race time for breaking the tyre pressure rule during the race.

The Spanish passes then from fourth to tenth final position. The top of the drivers’ world championship is therefore also moving away, with Marquez who goes from -51 to -58 from the leader Jorge Martin.