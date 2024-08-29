Enea Bastianini of the Ducati Lenovo team, third in the world championship, participated in the press conference on Thursday of the Aragon Grand Prix, the twelfth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

Prospects for Aragon

“With Pecco in 2022 we had a great battle, I was really at the limit. This year will be even more difficult, the level is really high. We are all Ducati riders and we can all win. In Austria something didn’t go as it should have. We need to start well and give something more. The new asphalt can change things a bit, we will have to check the tyres. We have 3 at the back and 3 at the front and we need to try all the options to understand what to use during the race. Every year we have used the hardest one at the front, now we have other options.”

The 2025 calendar

“Me too Starting from Thailand will be complicated also from a physical point of view because of the heat. Brno is one of my favorite tracks.”

Motegi and the car and motorbike race on the same weekend

“It would be interesting, new things create emotions. I think MotoGP has done a great job in the last two or three years. Maybe in the future there will be something like that.”