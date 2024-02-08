The relaunch of the category

The disappearance of the W Series, the first all-female open-wheel championship, had almost overshadowed the birth of the F1 Academy, introduced last year to replace the previous series. For this season, however, there will be some important innovations, starting with the presence of the category in seven overall weekends in which Formula 1 will also be involved.

What's new for 2024

Greater visibility combined with other projects designed to encourage female drivers involved in the F1 Academy to get closer to the Circus. Above all, the assignment of points valid for the FIA ​​Superlicence, essential to be able to participate in an F1 GP with certain requirements. Specifically, the 2024 champion will get a total of 10 pointswith the direct pursuers who, from 2nd to 5th place, will be able to benefit from respectively 7,5,2 and one point. Added to this are two other new features for the participants of the F1 Academy: one maximum stay of two seasons in this championship and the possibility for the teams to be able to field one wild cards: “After a positive inaugural season, we are taking two significant steps forward for 2024 – declared the General Director of F1 Academy, Susie Wolff – Our first five drivers to receive points towards the FIA ​​super license are testament to the strength of the F1 Academy proposition on the track and will help fuel their progression as they move up the single-seater pyramid. The introduction of wildcards will promote regional talent, engage local communities and increase the talent pool in the regions we compete in, which will be important for our long-term growth and to ensure we are creating even more opportunities for women be involved in our sport.”

The requirements for F1

Regarding the FIA ​​Super Licence, it is important to remember the minimum requirements to be able to enter F1. The pilot must in fact accumulate a minimum of 40 points in the various minor categories three years from the request. Based on the difficulty of the championship, the winner of the series, as well as at most the top 10 classified (in this case only in some championships) will be able to obtain increasingly higher scores. Added to this are other criteria such as the minimum age of 18 and a driving licensea, in order to avoid what happened in 2016, when Max Verstappen debuted in F1 at just 17 years old. Below is the complete table for assigning points: