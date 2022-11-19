Mexico City.- A family was attacked this week inside their own home in the San Bartolo Ameyalco neighborhood, of the Álvaro Ogregón Mayor’s Office; as a result, the mother and daughter lost their lives due to gunshot wounds.

It is about a 43-year-old woman, who lost her life due to a gunshot wound to the face, and a minor of just 14 years of age, who was shot in the chest.

The woman’s husband and father of the infant was also attacked, he was injured in the leg.

The attack occurred last Thursday inside a building on Tecalpulco and Cerrada de Xaxalpa streets, Colonia San Bartolo Ameyalco.

According to data from the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC), two allegedly armed men entered the aforementioned home and opened fire on the three members of the family.

The father of the 14-year-old girl managed to hide and after the attackers escaped, the women were taken to a hospital in the capital by one of their relatives. However, both died later due to their injuries.

Uniforms from the capital’s police found the third victim, 33, in a hospital, where he gave his statement.

For these events, the police from the Citizen Security Secretariat arrested two people allegedly involved.

The first was located near the area of ​​the attack in the Álvaro Ogregón Mayor’s Office and accused of giving the firearm to the perpetrator, for which reason he was made available to the ministerial authorities.

While the person responsible for shooting the fatalities and the injured father of the family was located after an analysis of cameras from C2 Poniente.

“At the site, a security inspection was carried out, in accordance with the police action protocols, as a result, a bag with possible marijuana and cash was secured, for which the 19-year-old man was also arrested. “, reported the SSC.