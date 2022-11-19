I’m not a killer: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, 19 November 2022, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno I’m not an assassin, a 2019 film directed by Andrea Zaccariello and starring Riccardo Scamarcio, inspired by the novel of the same name written by Francesco Caringella. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Francesco, deputy commissioner of an Apulian city, meets his best friend, the judge Giovanni Mastropaolo, after almost two years, who asks him for help as he is threatened by crime. On 27 October Judge Mastropaolo calls Francesco from his villa in Santa Caterina di Nardò and fixes an appointment with him, Francesco travels about 200 km, goes to his villa in advance to listen to a story which in the end will end with a question and with a curt answer, after which he takes the car back and immediately returns home. The next morning, however, the judge is found dead, shot to the head. Francesco finds himself in trouble because he is the last to have seen him and the footprints in the house are only his. To prove his innocence, Francesco chooses Giorgio as his defender, also an old friend, now a lawyer in trouble for an unrequited love while the investigation is carried out by the public prosecutor Paola Maralfa.

I am not a murderer: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of I’m not a killer, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Riccardo Scamarcio: Francis

Alessio Boni: John

Edoardo Pesce: Giorgio

Claudia Gerini as Paola Maralfa

Barbara Ronchi: Victory

Sarah FelberbaumBeatrice

Caterina Shulha: Katherine

Vincenzo De Michele: Michele Monno

Elisa Visari: Martha

Flavia Gatti: Young Beatrice

Silvia D’Amico: Alice

Streaming and TV

Where to see I’m not a killer on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is aired tonight – November 19, 2022 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.