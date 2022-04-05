Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Family | Inflation is on your wallet – What can your family save and what do you not give up, pay what you paid for? Answer the survey and let me know

April 5, 2022
Prices have gone up. For example, coffee, electricity and fuels have become more expensive.

Inflation feels in almost everyone’s purse. The rise in prices has been very rapid since the end of December 2020. For example, the prices of coffee, electricity, fuels and fresh fish have risen sharply. The price of food is also being raised, for example, by the war in Ukraine.

Has the rise in prices already affected the lives of your family? How do you prepare for a bad day? Have you already missed something? And what are you not giving up, no matter how expensive it is?

Answer the survey and let me know. Based on the survey, we will do a story that will be published in HS Our Family magazine and HS.fi.

The story uses quotes only from those respondents who have left their contact information. Contact information will not be disclosed.

Recommended

