Genoa – What is the Xe variant of Covid? Does it already circulate in Italy? These and other questions are answered by Andrea Orsi, a researcher at the San Martino hospital who coordinates the laboratory led by the director of Hygiene Giancarlo Icardi with Bianca Bruzzone. For over a year, the Monoblock laboratory has been one of the centers identified by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità for sequencing variants.

What