In the last few hours, heartbreaking images of a ukrainian family in the city of Dnipro, who were celebrating their youngest daughter’s birthday before suffering a Russian missile attack they destroyed their building in which 40 people died.

Mykhailo Korenovsky, boxing trainer and father of the minor, is among the fatalities of the air attack that occurred last Saturday. Korenovsky was eating lunch at home and preparing to go for a walk with his wife and daughters when the missile He hit the buildings and killed the boxing trainer.

A recording, shared via Tik Tok, show the family celebrating birthday in a yellow kitchen. In the same images you can see a photo of how that same kitchen was after the missile attack.

In the video you can see a girl in a leopard print dress while blow out four candles on a big cake while her relatives sing her happy birthday and hug her.

On the afternoon of this Tuesday, January 17, the boxer’s burial took place, after being found among the rubble in the rescue work carried out this Sunday.

According to the regional officials of the European country, 39 people have been rescued and 30 are still missing. At least 75 people were injured, including 14 children. This is the deadliest single attack against a civilian target since last spring.

Wife of deceased Ukrainian wrestler

Ukrainian authorities acknowledged that they had little hope of finding anyone else alive. However, the president Volodymyr Zelensky assured that the rescue operation will continue “as long as there is even the slightest chance of saving lives.”

The Ukrainian president also condemned the attack and those who remain silent with these acts. “Evil is very sensitive to cowardice. Evil always remembers those who fear it and try to bargain with itand when he comes for you, there will be no one to protect you,” he added.

For his part, Russian Dmitry Peskov mentioned that the Russian army does not target residential buildings and suggested that the Dnipro building was hit as a result of air defense actions. It was a Russian ship-to-ship missile, Ukraine couldn’t shoot it down.

WEATHER EDITORIAL