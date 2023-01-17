Cadena Dial and Turismo de Tenerife have presented this Tuesday the XXVII edition of the Dial Awards, the largest music event in Spanish in our country that starts this year with a bang with a new date and with the stars of the most listened to Dial hits. In this way, the great stars of our music will meet once again in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on March 16 in a night that promises to be historic and will be broadcast on CadenaDial.comDivinity and Tele 5. The last tickets are on sale through the station’s website, www.cadenadial.com.

The winners of this imminent edition have been announced at the meeting. Vanesa Martín, Antonio Orozco, Estopa, Pablo López, Fangoria, Andrés Suárez, Sidecars, Beret, Abraham Mateo and Ana Mena, Blas Cantó, Carlos Baute and Pablo Alborán are the first winners announced who will see their work recognized on the spectacular stage that each year hosts the awards. New award-winning artists will be announced soon in a night that will hold great surprises. Some of the winners have participated in the meeting held this morning, which has also had the presence of three luxury presenters, the artists Edurne and Nía and one of the most popular voices of Cadena Dial, Carmen Ramírez. They will be in charge of directing a show whose performances will be announced very soon and which will start with the first great musical red carpet of the season.

For yet another year, Dial Awards are backed by Turismo de Tenerife. D. Pedro Martín, president of the Cabildo de Tenerife, has revealed that “we are faced with a unique opportunity for artists to meet in Tenerife, a place that arouses emotions and that will once again bring together a dedicated audience, eager to to listen, clothe and give warmth”. Along with him, Vicent Argudo, PRISA Media’s director of Music, highlighted that: “without a doubt, the Dial Awards are a reflection of the great health that music in Spanish enjoys and will be a pure mix of talent and great established artists ”. The presentation of this XXVII edition has generated a lot of interest with the presence of more than twenty media professionals.

In this way, Premios Dial will once again turn Tenerife into the musical epicenter of the world during a vibrant day to continue promoting the great stars who sing in Spanish.

