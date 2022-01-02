Family | Before, a boy was a matter of pride, now a girl may be openly hoped for – so happened to Sissi Enestam, and she was disappointed to know she was expecting a boy.

Sissi Enestam saw in an ultrasound that she was having a son. He was disappointed – and ashamed of it. Why is the sex of the child still such a big deal?

Evil the mind struck immediately after the ultrasound. Sissi Enestam had just found out the sex of his firstborn.

The child would be a boy.

Looking at the monitor, Enestam had been confused as she had been sure she would have a daughter – at the beginning of her pregnancy she even thought she was expecting twin girls.