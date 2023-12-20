In Russia, they propose to introduce a mechanism for phased repayment of housing loans at the birth of the first and subsequent children in the family. Such a bill will be sent to the government for approval on December 21, Izvestia found out.

“The issue of demographic policy and solving problems related to the need to achieve natural population growth is a key global challenge for the Russian Federation. The prepared bill is aimed at significantly changing the demographic situation in our country, at reversing its current negative trends,” says the explanatory note to the bill, which Izvestia has at its disposal.

It notes that, according to Rosstat, the natural population growth in the country until 2035, under the best forecast, will be 349 thousand people per year, and in the worst case, it will be minus 856 thousand people annually.

At the same time, Rosstat notes a gradual increase in the dependency ratio from 786 disabled people per 1,000 able-bodied people in 2018 to 911 disabled people in 2036, the document reports.

“Thus, even with the most positive forecast, the total fertility rate (the number of children per woman) will be no more than 2,033 children, and in the worst case there will be 1,525 children, which means an inevitable demographic hole and depopulation,” the authors of the bill believe.

At the same time, they note that today certain measures of state support for families with children are already being implemented, aimed at correcting the current situation, but they are not enough.

“Today there is an urgent need to encourage not just fertility, but large families. One of the effective tools could be the introduction of a mechanism for the gradual repayment of housing loans at the birth of children, and with the birth of each new child, payments from the state increase,” one of the authors of the bill, the head of the “A Just Russia – For Truth” faction, Sergei Mironov, explained to Izvestia. .

According to him, this is why the bill proposes to establish a payment of 500 thousand rubles at the birth of the first child, 600 thousand for the second, and 700 thousand rubles for the third. In total, families with children will be able to receive up to 1.8 million rubles to pay off their mortgage, the deputy noted.

Earlier, on December 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the Cabinet of Ministers to retain 20% of the down payment on preferential mortgages for families with children. He also added that he suggested that the government consider maintaining a subsidy of 450 thousand rubles to pay off the principal amount of the loan for a family with three or more children. Both of these programs end in 2024.