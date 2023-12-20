During The Game Awards There has been quite striking news, and that was SEGA, who showed the return of classic franchises that seemed lost in time, among the examples is Street of Rage, Golden Ax, Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, among other. Since that moment, the company's fans have been left shocked and with doubts, so the company that owns the franchises has set to work to clear up all doubts related to these returns.

Using a slide in its business meetings, the company released details about these games, with small phrases that summarize its concept. Here you can learn everything about it:

– Crazy Taxi: Innovative and fresh driving action!

Joyful feeling of freedom x Fusion of nature and city. Crazy City's new stage takes off!

– Jet Set Radio: “Counterculture”. Tokyo Street Open World

Experience the “rebellion” movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, grow your fans and create a movement!

– Shinobi: kill enemies in the silence of the moment.

Race through the world of Shinobi, full of monsters and ninja actions. He takes Oberozuki, the legendary sword and kills Evil once again. Your clan and the world are counting on you.

– Golden Ax: Warriors rise to subdue the demons!

Defeat your enemies with a variety of sword attacks and magic! The legendary story about the battle axe, “Golden Axe”, is about to begin!

– Streets of Rage Revolution: Beloved side-scrolling beat 'em up action series!

Take control of one of the former officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the “Streets of Rage.”

It is worth mentioning that these are not all the games that will have their respective return, given that they make it clear in the original trailer, which may imply that sagas like Ristar, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes, Alex Kidd and many more may return at some point. It is not something that is certain, but the promise of bringing more content from SEGA It is found on the paper.

None of the titles have a confirmed release date.

Editor's note: The only franchise I'm interested in seeing again is Jet Set Radio, I really don't care about the others. Well, if something comes out from Gunstar Heroes I wouldn't complain, since we haven't had anything from this franchise on hand for a long time.