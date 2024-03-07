Amazon Prime Video he showed us his project for the TV series a month ago Fallouta title that attempts to emulate the award-winning video game series on screen Bethesda (of which, moreover, the paper version, branded Magic The Gathering, is coming out). The second and substantial trailer will give us a more precise idea of ​​what awaits us in the TV series, pirouetting us more and more in that “visual style” that characterizes the videogame world.

The series is not inspired by any of the games specifically: the showrunner said he wanted to show a sort of “Fallout 5”, that is, it should be seen as a product that adds and expands the already known and consolidated narrative universe. The plot sees Lucy exits a Vault for the first time, heading towards Los Angeles which, obviously, will not be the same city we know today.

There will also be other characters besides Lucy, like Maximus of the Steel Alliance And Cooper who is a Ghoul bounty hunter. All three are shown a lot on the screen but, as is logical to expect, we will also have other protagonists who will take turns during the season. There are no announcements about a second season but we are certain that, once the first season has been successful, Amazon Prime Video will not delay in expanding the project.