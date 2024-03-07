SUNSOFT And angoo they announce Ark of Charona tower defense and colony simulator coming soon to PC during 2024 through Steam.

Ark of Charon is a new type of game that combines colony simulation and tower defense, in which players embark on a journey to guide a giant fragment of the World Tree to its nest. Players take on the role of guardians of the tree, controlling the inhabitants and transforming the tree into a mobile fortress as they progress on their journey.

Source: SUNSOFT Street Gematsu