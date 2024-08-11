Fallout: London is the “fastest-redeemed” game of all time on GOG.

The fan-made mod – which is being distributed for free via GOG’s platform, hence why the digital games distributor can’t use terms like “fastest-selling” – was redeemed more than 500,000 times in its first 24 hours.

“The initial release of Fallout: London quickly turned out to be an incredible success – and a prime example of how work of passion and creativity can bring in a plethora of new, exciting ways to enjoy a game,” GOG said.

“Combined with an overwhelming support from the gaming community, we can only congratulate Team Folon on their grand launch and hitting such a groundbreaking record.”

It also acknowledged the “issues” some experienced players trying to get the mod to work, adding the volunteers known collectively as Team Folon “personally took the time to provide individual troubleshooting chat, both on social media and their official Discord server.”

Yesterday, we reported that Team Folon – the volunteer squad of developers who have released the ambitious Fallout 4 mod, Fallout: London – is set to launch itself as a new indie studio.