The crazy bus crash occurred around 5 a.m. local time. The causes of the accident are yet to be determined.

We don’t often hear about tragedies like this, fortunately, but a truly shocking accident involved a coach which was transporting many tourists to one of their holiday destinations. A truly dramatic event saw the bus fall down a ravine, taking with it, forever, the lives of dozens of people.

The very serious car accident involved the vehicle loaded with tourists in Peru. Also yesterday, but in Spain, another bus was the protagonist of a very painful event. The vehicle carrying Inditex employees on their way to work overturned at the entrance to a tunnel on the C-32 motorway, near Pineda del Mar (Barcelona), causing 22 “serious” injuries, six “less serious” and two “minor” injuries. A tire explosion caused the vehicle to suddenly rear up and get stuck in the tunnel. Most of the injured are still hospitalized.

The latest shocking accident involved a bus that fell about 200 metres into a ravinecausing at least 23 victims and a dozen injured, some in critical conditions. Recovery and rescue operations are underway, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior on X, which specified that at the moment there are 13 people who have been injured.

Tragedy in #Peru! An interprovincial bus from the Molina company dropped by at an altitude along the Lima-Ayacucho route, at the height of the Rumichaca sector; the balance is less than 20 deaths and various injured persons |#Street: Social Networks pic.twitter.com/1Bzd4Zhu2i — RETO diary (@retodiariomx) July 16, 2024

The accident occurred around 5 am local time and the causes are yet to be determined, according to the authorities who intervened. The conditions of some Peruvian roads has long been under accusation by various administrators and citizens. It is not an isolated incident that saw the crazy fall of the bus into the ravine for about 200 meters.

The vehicle was travelling from the Peruvian capital File to the city of Ayacucho. The injured, including two members of the bus company’s staff, were taken to the hospital while rescue teams worked to recover bodies from the rubble in the area, which is very rugged. Relatives of the injured waited desperately for news outside the Mariscal Hospital in Ayacucho, where some of the injured were taken.

“We don’t know if my brother is in the hospital or dead. All the roads are full of potholes, the government doesn’t do any maintenance,” said Juan Ayquipa, one of the family members. Peruvian roads, often very winding, are the perfect setting for those programs that tell “extreme” conditions and roads. Accidents often occur due to speeding, poor maintenance, and lack of signage.

In April 2021, a similar accident occurred in the department of Áncash, Peru, about 450 kilometers from Lima, with 20 deaths and 14 injuries. In February 2022, another 20 people died and 33 were injured when a bus fell about 100 meters into a ravine in northern Peru.