Tinder has announced the release of a new feature called ‘Photo Selector’. This AI-powered innovation will allow users to easily select their profile photos from those on their devices. Authenticity is key to attracting the right match on Tinder. According to a recent survey, 85% of singles believe that their dating app profiles are essential to representing their true selves. However, 52% of respondents found it difficult to choose an appropriate profile picture and 68% agreed that an AI photo selection feature would be very useful. Additionally, most single women prefer profiles of men with at least four photos that genuinely reflect their personality. Men who include more than one photo of their face in their profiles increase their chances of getting a match by 71%. With Photo Selector, Tinder offers a digital assistant that selects a variety of photos from users’ camera rolls, optimized to make it easier to find your soulmate.

Singles between the ages of 18 and 24 spend an average of 33 minutes choosing the right profile photo for their dating app. Photo Selector promises to alleviate this burden, allowing users to focus more on creating meaningful connections rather than wasting time choosing images. “We are proud to be the first dating app to introduce an AI tool that dramatically simplifies creating a profile, one of the most complex aspects of online dating. As an industry leader, we want to define the best use cases for integrating AI to improve our users’ experience,” said Faye Iosotaluno, CEO of Tinder. The feature will be available in Italy in the summer months, and using it will be simple: take a selfie for facial recognition, grant access to your camera roll and let Tinder’s AI technology select the images. Finally, choose the ones you like to add to your profile.