The pilot of the Falcon 10 business jet that crashed in Afghanistan, Arkady Grachev, could face up to 10 years in prison.

According to Mash, a criminal case may be opened against Grachev and his wife due to the poor condition of the plane and errors in piloting – previously, the board crashed due to lack of fuel. As it turned out, the Athletic Group, which owned the crashed plane, belongs to the pilot’s wife, Ekaterina Agapova. However, the company never engaged in passenger transportation and did not have a license. To legalize flights, the airliner was used by another LLC, Jet Aero, owned by Grachev and his co-pilot Dmitry Belyakov. As Mash clarifies, at the moment we are talking about the article “Provision of services that do not meet security requirements,” the maximum period for which is up to 10 years.

In addition, it became known that Grachev and Belyakov had private pilot certificates issued less than six months ago – in September 2023. Belyakov’s general raid, according to data Izvestia has 2.4 thousand hours, while Grachev has 870. They received their Falcon 10 training documents in May 2023, and the pilots had minimal experience flying this type of aircraft.

On January 21, Falcon 10 crashed in the mountains of Afghanistan

The aircraft crashed into a mountain in the Zebak region of Badakhshan province. As it turned out, it was operating a charter ambulance flight on the route Gaya (India) – Tashkent (Uzbekistan) – Zhukovsky (Russia). The cause of the crash was said to be a technical malfunction—two engines failed during the flight. There were six people on board – two pilots, two paramedics and a married couple. According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), a married couple from Volgodonsk – Anna and Anatoly Evsyukov – have been vacationing in Thailand since mid-December last year. The woman became very ill and was treated in one of the clinics in Pattaya. Later they decided to transport her to Russia for treatment. The couple did not survive.

The four surviving crew members were taken to Kabul for examination. In the future, the issue of sending them to Moscow will be decided.

Aviation experts tell how the pilots managed to survive

As noted, the pilots were saved by raising the nose of the plane before the crash. According to experts, after the failure of the second engine, the business jet could remain in the air for about 20-25 minutes and fly about 150 kilometers. The pilots requested to land at Tajikistan's Kulyab International Airport, but still tried to find a suitable landing surface in the mountains. Before the crash, the pilots raised the nose of the plane 15-20 degrees to soften the impact. Otherwise, Falcon 10 would have crashed nose-first into the ground and no one would have survived.

In turn, Honored Pilot of Russia Yuri Sytnik shared his opinion that those on board the private plane managed to escape thanks to the professional actions of the crew. He also noted that the Falcon as a whole is a fairly reliable vessel.

Grachev's father doubted that his son could escape

The man shared that Grachev used to transport seriously ill people from all over the world. The man admitted that when he heard about the plane crash, he was sure that his son did not survive.

Yesterday my son was "buried" before lunch. I opened the news, saw the flight number and realized that it was Arkady's plane. Surviving in the mountains is useless father of pilot Arkady Grachev

When the pilot’s father was told that Arkady was alive, he could not believe it. He was amazed at how it was possible to land a plane in the snowy mountains at night.