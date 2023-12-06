Radamel Falcao García once again showed his scoring instinct in Spanish football, scoring a goal this Wednesday in Rayo Vallecano’s complicated victory (2-0) against Yeclano in the second round of the Spanish King’s Cup.

The Colombian striker entered in the second half to resolve the match against Rayo Vallecano, who could not beat a team from the Second Federation of Iberian football.

Around the 89th minute, the ‘Tigre’ showed a goal-scoring nose and entered the area to connect with a cross from the right and send the ball to the back of the net.