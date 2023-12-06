You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Falcao
Twitter: Rayo Vallecano
Falcao
‘Tigre’ Falcao scored the first goal in Rayo’s qualification in the Copa del Rey.
Radamel Falcao García once again showed his scoring instinct in Spanish football, scoring a goal this Wednesday in Rayo Vallecano’s complicated victory (2-0) against Yeclano in the second round of the Spanish King’s Cup.
The Colombian striker entered in the second half to resolve the match against Rayo Vallecano, who could not beat a team from the Second Federation of Iberian football.
Around the 89th minute, the ‘Tigre’ showed a goal-scoring nose and entered the area to connect with a cross from the right and send the ball to the back of the net.
🔥🇨🇴 GOAL by Radamel Falcao García in Copa del Rey.
Score 3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣ in his career and is within reach of the historical record for a Colombian soccer player. pic.twitter.com/RFhe9gtn7X
— Julián Capera (@JulianCaperaB) December 6, 2023
