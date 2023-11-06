You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The forward of the Colombian National Team makes an important request.
EFE / Screenshot
The forward of the Colombian National Team makes an important request.
‘Mane’ Díaz spends more than eight days kidnapped by the ELN.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Radamel Falcao García does not forget his friend from the Colombian National Team, Luis Díaz, and raised his voice to ask for the release of ‘Mane’ Díaz, who was kidnapped on Saturday, October 28 in the municipality of Barrancas, in La Guajira.
The ‘Tigre’ of Santa Marta had already criticized the kidnapping perpetrated by the Eln guerrilla, this time he decided to call for sanity and asked this armed group for the release of the Liverpool star’s father.
News in development…
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Falcao #raises #voice #demands #release #Luis #Díazs #father #moving #message