DPolish President Andrzej Duda has tasked incumbent Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki from the national conservative PiS party with forming a government. On Monday evening in Warsaw he spoke of the “continuation of good parliamentary traditions”, according to which the force with the strongest vote receives the mandate. The PiS became the strongest force in the parliamentary elections on October 15, but it is unlikely to find enough partners for a majority in parliament.

In the election, the liberal-conservative Citizens’ Coalition (KO) of former EU Council President Donald Tusk won a clear majority of seats together with two other opposition parties, the conservative Third Way and the left-wing alliance Lewica. The top politicians of these three parties have repeatedly emphasized that they want to form a coalition.

The Polish constitution provides for a mandate from the president to a promising candidate as the so-called “first step” on the way to forming a government. If he is unable to form a government with a sufficient parliamentary majority, in a “second step” it is the turn of the Sejm (the lower house of parliament) to issue an order itself. In his speech, Duda said that if Morawiecki failed to form a government, parliament could propose a new candidate