RAdam Falcao Garcia This is the great novelty that Colombian Professional Football will have for the second semester after his incorporation to the club of his loves, Millionaires.

The ‘Tiger’ is living that childhood dream that he had pending and that he had never been able to fulfill in his 20-year career, playing with the white and blue jersey in the Colombian League.

“I never thought this would be so exciting. I’m really looking forward to it, I want to give my best for the group. I’m just one more player to bring you all a lot of joy. So thank you very much. I’ll leave every drop of sweat on the pitch for the badge,” Radamel said at a press conference on Thursday.

Falcao lives a dream

The 38-year-old striker decided to bring forward his arrival to Colombia to acclimatise, join the team’s pre-season and lead a project that is under a lot of pressure.

Falcao It was officially presented in Millionaires this Friday after signing the new contract that links him to the Bogota club until December of this year. It will be 6 months to live the dream.

“This is a childhood dream. I never imagined it would be so exciting on a personal level. For me, it is a gift from life to be able to live what I am living. It is something that will remain forever. I don’t know how many years of my career I have left and it is a gift that football gives me,” he said.

The Samario will debut with the Ambassador’s jersey this Tuesday, July 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and he will do it against the club that gave him everything and formed him, River Plate.

Millionaires will be cited against the club of the crossed band in the Monumental of Nunez in a friendly match and all the spotlights will be on the ‘Tiger’.

Falcao to make his debut in Medellin

But this will not be a preparation match. Falcao will make its official debut with Millionaires after the Copa América ends and will do so outside of Bogotá.

The adventure of the top scorer of the Colombian National Team in the Colombian Professional Football is on track to start at the stadium Atanasio Girardot from Medellin.

Just like in the first semester, Millionaires will debut against Independiente Medellín in the Betplay II League, a high-tension game.

Although the opponent is already known, the exact date for Radamel Falcao García’s debut in Colombia is not known, since Dimayor has not yet revealed the official calendar of the League.

