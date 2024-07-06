As we have informed you in 90min and according to the reports of Sport, Barcelona are on the hunt for a left winger to complete the attacking trident that appears to be headed by Lewandowski in the centre and Lamine Yamal on the opposite flank. That being the case, the Catalans have had a list of options for months, however, after what was seen at Euro 2024, Nico Williams has put himself in pole position in the race and it is a fact that the Blaugrana should not afford to fail to sign him.
Although Deco prefers other alternatives, the source points out that the signing of the youngest of the Williams brothers is a direct order from Joan Laporta, the president understands that Nico has everything to be the difference-making signing for the Catalans this summer, while Hansi Flick’s coaching staff agrees with the possible arrival of the 21-year-old.
Nico has all the sporting potential to be part of Barcelona, and from what he has done in the national team, it is clear that he is used to the game system. In addition to this, he is only 21 years old, which means that he is a long-term reinforcement for the Barcelona team. His release clause is 60 million euros, a very low figure considering his age and performance. If that were not enough, he has a very close relationship with the bulk of the Barça squad. Williams is clearly the ideal signing.
