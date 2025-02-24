Uruguayan amateur football was the scene of one of the most violent scenes seen in recent years in a sporting event. During the first leg of the final of the coastal division of the OFI SELECTIONS NATIONAL CUPa brutal punch by a player tarnished the game, unleashing a tangan.

Although the OFI’s League is a non -professional tournament, it has some repercussion at the national level among Charrúas fans. So much so that players like Diego Godín or Gonzalo ‘El Chory’ Castro won the last edition of the tournament.

During the final moments of the meeting in which Paysandú Interior was ahead (1-0) in his duel against the Soriano Capital. A tough entry of Mario González, a team player who was looking for the tie, caused a rival to fall to the grass with clear pain samples. With the warm atmosphere, a tangan was quickly formed on the ground, whose protagonists was in Cheveste, from Paysandú. This player reproached the action and touched González’s neck to ask for explanations for the entrance to his partner, but, before his surprise, he ended up receiving a brutal punch from the footballer of the Soriano Capital.

Mario González (Soriano) was wrong with sport. This subject must receive an exemplary punishment after giving a unfair punch to a Paysandú player, during a game in Uruguay. Cowardly. pic.twitter.com/oz3zyv7787 – Gustavo Roca (@gustavorocagol) February 24, 2025

The Paysandú player fell knocked out after the aggression, who was seen by the referee. The judge did not hesitate to expel González, who left the pitch without a word and probably thinking that not only the second leg will be lost, but will also face a hard sanction.









After viralizing punch on social networks, Cheveste published a video to thank the flood of support received and messages interested in their state of health. «Good night, we are doing this video to inform all the people who were pending sending messages and worrying about my health than we are goodeverything went well and ask that all this happened that Forget And let’s focus on Friday’s game, prepare this week and go raise that cup, ”explained the player.