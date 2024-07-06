The last days of Radamel Falcao García have been exciting. In the early hours of Thursday he arrived in Bogotá and Since then, he has not stopped receiving displays of affection from the fans of Millonarios, his new team.

At 38 years old, the ‘Tiger’ will play for the team he has always declared himself a fan of, and he will now try to help them win the League again and return to the Copa Libertadores, where this year they had a performance to forget, being eliminated in the group stage.

The start of their first training session on Thursday was marked by a large presence of fans, but at night, the enthusiasm overflowed and there was a flag-waving ceremony, with the presence of more than 800 fans who packed the area around the Bogotá Plaza hotel, the team’s training headquarters, in the north of the capital.

“I never thought it would be so exciting. I’m really excited and I want to give my best for the group. “I am one more, to give you all a lot of joy. So thank you very much. I will leave every drop of sweat on the field for the badge,” Falcao told the blue supporters.

Millonarios fans gather outside the Bogotá Plaza Hotel to welcome Falcao.

However, there was still one formality missing: the signing of the contract that will link ‘El Tigre’ to Millonarios. This Friday, the club, on its social networks, showed the images of the moment in which Falcao signed his signature.

How long did ‘Tiger’ Falcao sign with Millonarios?

Falcao initially signed for six months, but the contract will be extended if Millonarios achieve their goal of winning the title and qualifying for the Copa Libertadores.

With the ‘Tigre’ already integrated into the squad, Millonarios will travel to Argentina, where on Tuesday they will play a friendly against River Plate at the Más Monumental stadium. That match will be broadcast on Disney+ Premium.

Radamel Falcao Garcia

Falcao’s official presentation with Millonarios will take place on July 16 at the El Campín stadium. The date of the official debut is not yet known: in principle, the 2024-II League will begin on the weekend of July 21,

