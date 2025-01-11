In many kitchens in Spain, and around the world, aluminum foil is an indispensable ally. Whether to preserve food or to use as a base when making a recipe in the oven, this material has so many uses that it is used practically daily.

However, not all that glitters is gold, and aluminum foil has some drawbacks that we often ignore because we are unaware of them. For example, although it is safe to use under controlled conditions, some foods should not be in contact with it for a long time because the compounds in this paper, which are transferred to the wrapped foods, can lead to some health problems.

Why can it be dangerous to use aluminum foil?

Aluminum is one of the most abundant metals on the planet and, although it does not occur immediately, prolonged contact of certain foods with this metal may have some health risks.

Studies carried out by organizations such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have indicated that, although the overall risk is low, chronic exposure to aluminum could be linked to problems such as neurodegenerative diseases. Therefore, it is important Know which foods to avoid wrapping in aluminum foil to protect both our health and the quality of our dishes.





The 7 foods to keep away

acids : High-acid foods, such as tomatoes, citrus sauces, or foods marinated in vinegar, should not be wrapped in aluminum foil. According to food technologist José María Puya, the contact between acidic foods and aluminum can generate a chemical reaction that transfers metal particles to the food. Although the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) considers that this transfer is low in raw foods, the risk increases with cooked or processed products.

: High-acid foods, such as tomatoes, citrus sauces, or foods marinated in vinegar, should not be wrapped in aluminum foil. According to food technologist José María Puya, the contact between that transfers metal particles to the food. Although the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) considers that this transfer is low in raw foods, the risk increases with cooked or processed products. Marinated : When we prepare marinated foods, such as meat or fish, they usually contain ingredients such as salt and lemon juice, both of which have acidic properties. These can cause more powerful migration of aluminum into the food, something that could be Harmful if consumed frequently.

: When we prepare marinated foods, such as meat or fish, they usually contain ingredients such as salt and lemon juice, both of which have acidic properties. These can cause more powerful migration of aluminum into the food, something that could be Salty : Salt also acts as a bridge in the transfer of aluminum into the food. Therefore, it is best to avoid wrapping salty foods in aluminum foil, as the risk of contamination increases significantly.

: Salt also acts as a bridge in the transfer of aluminum into the food. Therefore, it is best to avoid wrapping salty foods in aluminum foil, as the risk of contamination increases significantly. dried fruits: Although there is not as much risk, nuts, which are high in fat, can interact with aluminum, especially if they are stored there for a long time. To preserve them, it is Better to use airtight containers or parchment paper instead of aluminum.





Fish and meat : Although it is very normal to see recipes in which fish and meat are cooked wrapped in aluminum foil, it is important to keep in mind that These foods can react with metal especially when acidic or salty seasonings are added. Not only can this affect the taste, but it also increases aluminum intake.

: Although it is very normal to see recipes in which fish and meat are cooked wrapped in aluminum foil, it is important to keep in mind that especially when acidic or salty seasonings are added. Not only can this affect the taste, but it also increases aluminum intake. Vegetables : Foods such as spinach, chard or radish contain natural acids that can interact with aluminum during cooking, so to avoid problems, it is better to use glass or silicone containers.

: Foods such as spinach, chard or radish contain natural acids that can interact with aluminum during cooking, so to avoid problems, it is better to use glass or silicone containers. Spicy: Spicy condiments often contain acidic components that can facilitate the passage of aluminum into the food that is going to be prepared. Therefore, if you are making a spicy dish, it is advisable to use baking paper or ceramic containers.

In conclusion, although it is not necessary to completely eliminate aluminum foil from the kitchen, it is important to use it with caution and avoid prolonged contact with food that have been mentioned and, whenever possible, it is best to opt for alternatives such as baking paper, or glass, ceramic or silicone containers.

Additionally, if you use aluminum foil for cooking, you must make sure there are no breaks or bends that can increase the transfer of particles to the food.

