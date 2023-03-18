Falcao García would be a father for the fifth time and the memes speak: ‘Look for his National Team’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The ‘Tiger’ even gets designs with Diomedes Díaz for the growth of his family.
Radamel Falcao García, summoned for the friendly matches of the Colombian National Team against South Korea, is news in the country due to information that ensures that he would be a father for the fifth time.
According to information published by the ‘KienyKe’ portal, the couple would be expecting another baby that would join their siblings Jedidiah, Dominique, Desirée and Annette García Tarón.
The news has not yet been confirmed by Falcao or Lorelei, but the portal says that it was official sources who spread the news about the new member of the family.
waiting for confirmationthe ‘Tiger’ is a trend on social networks due to the various memes that have emerged.
Diomedes Díaz, ‘The Simpsons’ and other icons appear in the designs.
(In context: Will Falcao García and his wife be parents again? This is what is known).
Falcao ‘wants his own Colombian National Team’
“According to the source, the García Tarón family, made up of Jedidiah, Dominique, Desirée and Annette García Tarón would grow with the arrival of a new member” is read in a portal publication.
It is also said that it would be a girl who came to the family that is currently based in Madrid, since the Colombian is a striker at Rayo Vallecano in that city in Spain.
*With information from LATEST NEWS.
