Journalist Kirill Martinov and activist Pavel Andreyev are in the country for EU events; represent 2021 and 2022 winners

Journalist Kirill Martinov and human rights activist Pavel Andreiev, both Russians, called for a more emphatic position from Brazil in condemning Russia for the war in Ukraine.

Martinov is a former deputy director of Novaya GazetaRussia’s oldest independent newspaper, while Andreiev works for the NGO (non-governmental organization) Memorial. They represent the winners of the 2021 and 2022 Nobel Peace Prizes, respectively, and arrived in Brazil this week to participate in lectures organized by the European Union in the country.

In an interview with the newspaper The State of S. PauloKirill Martinov praised the vote given by the Brazilian delegation at the UN General Assembly (United Nations) to in favor of withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine at the end of Februarybut called for clearer guidance from the country on the conflict.

“The problem with Brazil’s position in relation to the Russian conflict is that it is not yet clear. I think it was really a milestone when Brazil became the 1st Brics country to vote in the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russian aggression, […] but, in many other things, the new government and even the previous government lack clarity about what to do with this war”, stated.

The journalist said he valued the position of neutrality adopted by Itamaraty, but also considered that “no country that respects human rights can be a partner of those who break all the rules in international relations”.

Seeking to put Brazil back at the center of world politics, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) advocates the creation of a group of neutral countries to articulate a negotiated solution between the parties. The initiative has not yet gained traction and was not enthusiastically received on Lula’s trip to the United States.

For Pavel Andreiev, the Brazilian reprimand is important for “demonstrate that it is not just a European issue, but a global value”.

“I think it is very important to continue the work, especially the work of human rights organizations within the country, because since February 24 last year, the number of people in need of protection has increased a lot and we give this support to people, at least, giving them a hope that someone can help them when they face difficulties.”

On Friday (17.Mar), the ICC (International Criminal Court) issued arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Russian Presidential Office, for alleged war crimes of illegally deporting children and illegally transferring children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

According to the organization, the crimes would have been committed since the start of the conflict, on February 24, 2022. “There are reasonable grounds to believe that [Putin e Lvova-Belova] committed the acts directly, together with others and/or through others“, stated the Court.

The warrants will remain confidential to protect victims and witnesses and to avoid compromising the investigation. The decision is based on the Rome Statute, in force since 1998 and signed by 123 countries, including Brazil. Here’s the full of the document (385 KB – in English).

Russia is not a signatory and therefore does not recognize the legitimacy of the ICC. The decision is, above all, symbolic.