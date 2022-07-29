Falcao Garcia, singer? So ‘the show was stolen’ at the Carlos Vives concert

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
@falcao, Screenshot of the video by Deivi Ruíz (@deivi_ruiz)
The ‘Tiger’ took the stage and unleashed the madness. Santiago Arias also did his thing on stage.
July 29, 2022, 06:59 AM
This week, Radamel Falcao García gave victory to his team, Rayo Vallecano, in a friendly against Leganés thanks to a goal at the end of the match.
Despite the fact that it was an unofficial commitment, the ‘Tiger”s joy at rediscovering the goal was felt throughout the stadium.
Now, as has been known, Falcao celebrated his good moment with a concert by Carlos Vives, accompanied by his wife Lorelei Tarón.
And, to the surprise of many, the ‘Tiger’ climbed onto the platform and ‘broke it’.
Falcao, on stage
As it has been known, this Thursday Carlos Vives presented a concert at the Madrid Botanical Garden.
The samarium singer was accompanied by other renowned artists, such as Camilo.
In the middle of his presentation, Vives had the presence of Radamel Falcao Farcía and Santiago Arias, two of the most representative Colombian soccer players of recent years.
In fact, both got on stage and stole the “show” for their dancing and singing.
