Falcao Garcia, singer? So ‘the show was stolen’ at the Carlos Vives concert

This week, Radamel Falcao García gave victory to his team, Rayo Vallecano, in a friendly against Leganés thanks to a goal at the end of the match.

Despite the fact that it was an unofficial commitment, the ‘Tiger”s joy at rediscovering the goal was felt throughout the stadium.

Now, as has been known, Falcao celebrated his good moment with a concert by Carlos Vives, accompanied by his wife Lorelei Tarón.

And, to the surprise of many, the ‘Tiger’ climbed onto the platform and ‘broke it’.

Falcao, on stage

Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.

As it has been known, this Thursday Carlos Vives presented a concert at the Madrid Botanical Garden.



The samarium singer was accompanied by other renowned artists, such as Camilo.

In the middle of his presentation, Vives had the presence of Radamel Falcao Farcía and Santiago Arias, two of the most representative Colombian soccer players of recent years.

In fact, both got on stage and stole the “show” for their dancing and singing.

