Friday, July 29, 2022
Falcao Garcia, singer? So ‘the show was stolen’ at the Carlos Vives concert

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in Sports
Falcao and Rayo Vallecano don’t believe in anyone: they deepened Barça’s crisisFalcao and Rayo Vallecano don’t believe in anyone: they deepened the Barça crisis.

Falcao with Carlos Vives in Madrid

@falcao, Screenshot of the video by Deivi Ruíz (@deivi_ruiz)

The ‘Tiger’ took the stage and unleashed the madness. Santiago Arias also did his thing on stage.

This week, Radamel Falcao García gave victory to his team, Rayo Vallecano, in a friendly against Leganés thanks to a goal at the end of the match.

Despite the fact that it was an unofficial commitment, the ‘Tiger”s joy at rediscovering the goal was felt throughout the stadium.

Now, as has been known, Falcao celebrated his good moment with a concert by Carlos Vives, accompanied by his wife Lorelei Tarón.

And, to the surprise of many, the ‘Tiger’ climbed onto the platform and ‘broke it’.

(Don’t stop reading: Shakira and Piqué don’t separate? This is how ‘I congratulate you’ sounded in the Barcelona dressing room).

Falcao, on stage

Falcao garcia

Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.

As it has been known, this Thursday Carlos Vives presented a concert at the Madrid Botanical Garden.

The samarium singer was accompanied by other renowned artists, such as Camilo.

In the middle of his presentation, Vives had the presence of Radamel Falcao Farcía and Santiago Arias, two of the most representative Colombian soccer players of recent years.

In fact, both got on stage and stole the “show” for their dancing and singing.

