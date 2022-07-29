The hybrid console subscription service allows you to unlock avatars from Monolith Soft’s JRPG.

This Friday Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the new JRPG developed by Monolith Soft which has become one of the most anticipated releases this year for Nintendo Switch players. Whether or not you buy the game, you can get your hands on some cool extras on Nintendo Switch Online.

We refer to a series of icons to customize our avatar in the hybrid console that, as has announced Nintendo, can be unlocked with My Nintendo Platinum Points which can be earned by completing different challenges and missions, some as simple as playing online or using cloud saves.

These unlockable icons, which we can access right now on our Nintendo Switch, will be available Until September 1st and they will be renewed week by week in different installments that will add characters from Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

As for the game, we recommend you take a look at the analysis of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 that our colleague Jesús Bella has prepared after completing it before launch. In it, he assures that we are before an essential JRPG which is long, deep and has a truly gripping story.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo Switch Online, Rewards and My Nintendo.