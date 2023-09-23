Radamel Falcao GarcíaColombian international forward Vallecano Raywill be out against Villarreal, in the Spanish league, having not recovered from the injury he suffered, as confirmed this Saturday by his coach, Francisco Rodríguez.

Falcao, who this year is one of the five captains of the squad, retired injured in the first half on September 7 of the friendly match against the Alcorcon and since then he has remained on the sidelines of his teammates without training with the group.

What he said

“At this moment I can surely tell you that Falcao is not arriving and neither is Randy. The rest are one hundred percent available,” said Francisco, at a press conference, referring to the Colombian striker and the French attacker. Randy Nteka, also injured since the friendly match against Alcorcón.

Falcao, who is in his third season at Rayo Vallecano, has played two games this season, both as a substitute, and has only played twenty minutes.

The concern is also for the Colombia selectionfrom which he was marginalized at the beginning of the Qualifiers, precisely because of that lack of continuity.

Although the technician Nestor Lorenzo He said that it particularly hurt him not to have Samarium and that he spoke with him before deciding on his list. If this situation continues and is not regular, his return seems distant.

