F1 Suzuka, Russell only eighth on the grid

Very disappointing Suzuka qualifying for George Russell. The young Mercedes driver took home only an eighth place from the Japanese Saturday, losing the direct comparison with teammate Lewis Hamilton by three tenths.

Of course, having only one set of new tires in Q3 affected the performance of the #63, who however was not the only one in this condition, just think of Sergio Perez, Hamilton and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, all in front to the young Briton. And in fact Russell explains the eighth place on the grid with the Suzuka conformation, in his opinion one of the worst possible for Mercedes, which is particularly uncomfortable in the fast corners.

Russell’s words

“I expect tomorrow’s race to be challenging. Our race pace will probably be similar to that of the flying lap. The gaps could close a little, but not substantially. We have the opportunity to try some different strategic options, having two hard tires available, while McLaren and Ferrari may not have the same freedom of action. However, I expect this benefit to be minimal“.

“The day was an excellent representation of how we behave on circuits with similar characteristics to Suzuka. The McLarens gave us two tenths between turns 13 and 15 at Silverstone, and the same happens here, where there are many high-speed corners and some low-speed ones. Our car is not the strongest across the entire corner range, so here we struggled a little more, especially in the first sector. We saw last week in Singapore that if we do a good job on tracks that require high downforce, we can fight at the front. That’s not the case. When you see the sector times, you always try to go faster than the pace of the car. And unfortunately, by slipping, the car probably ends up slowing down. You always try to play with the set-up but often in this sport there is never a magic path“.