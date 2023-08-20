Sunday, August 20, 2023
Falcao García: doubt in Rayo Vallecano and the Colombian National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Falcao García: doubt in Rayo Vallecano and the Colombian National Team

Falcao Garcia

Falcao Garcia

Falcao garcia

Didn’t finish practice.

Vallecano Ray faces Granada this Monday in the tournament in Spain, but he has a big doubt up front, the Colombian, Falcao garcia.

Samario faces his third season in that team, but it has not been possible to consolidate.
The problem

He played the last minutes in the victory of his squad against Almería 0-2 and it was expected that he would be out of the game for this Monday, but there are serious doubts.

“Falcao withdrew in the last minutes of training due to a fall, we understand that it will not be serious and we will wait for the evolution of these 24 hours. Tomorrow (Sunday) we train in the afternoon and there we will decide to see how he is so that he can travel, ”said DT Francisco.

The strategist referred to the moment his forwards are living before the crucial commitment.

Falcao garcia

Falcao García, after scoring a goal with Rayo.

“The moment of each player, the moment of the team, what the competition is demanding, the important thing is that we have versatile players to adapt to various positions and this will give the coaching staff and the team a lot,” he commented.

Falcao is a goalscoring hope, not only for Rayo, but for the Colombia selection, that he hopes to have all his players in the best shape for the playoff games against Venezuela and Chile at the beginning of September.
