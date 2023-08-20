Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/19/2023 – 18:39

Until next Tuesday (22), the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro will receive registrations for properties for the Reviver Centro Cultural program. The objective is that stores that are closed can host cultural activities and other projects that help move and revitalize the central region of the city.

The project is an initiative of the Secretariat for Economic Development, Innovation and Simplification (SMDEIS) and Companhia Carioca de Parcerias e Investimentos (CCPar). The municipality will fund an amount that can reach R$ 192 thousand for the renovation of spaces and R$ 14.4 thousand for the payment of monthly expenses, such as rent, electricity and water.

According to the city hall, there are 136 properties closed with the potential to receive cultural centers, galleries, bookstores, dance schools and other projects that want to be installed in the city center, including at night and on weekends. These are empty stores, not in operation, located between Presidente Vargas, Rio Branco and Primeiro de Março avenues, Rua da Associação and the stretch of Orla Conde.

“People are afraid to walk in empty places, empty places are somewhat unsafe. Reviver Centro Cultural comes, in this way, to occupy these stores, change the feeling of empty spaces and eventually occupy these spaces that are empty so that we can even bring more security, more economic presence to that region, with cultural activities”, he explained the Municipal Secretary of Economic Development, Innovation and Simplification of Rio, Chicão Bulhões.

According to Bulhões, so far, 35 properties have been castrated and around 80 projects have been presented at city hall.

According to the secretary, the occupation of urban centers and the revitalization of these spaces has been a challenge in several cities around the world. The carioca project is inspired by successful initiatives abroad. “We were inspired by projects such as the city of New York (United States), Toronto (Canada), Cape Town (South Africa), which have projects aimed at artists and also certain regions that had a revitalization of their neighborhoods to from the presence of cultural activities, galleries, bookstores, dance schools, in short, everything that is linked to cultural artistic activities, and they became neighborhoods that are still very desired by people even today to live in. So, we hope that this project can have a little of that effect”.

More information about the program is available at Reviver Center page.