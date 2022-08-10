A few days ago it became known that the Colombian forward of the Rayo Vallecano, Radamel Falcao Garcia, He was not fit to be the front of the Spanish team’s attack.

What’s more, it was not part of the game in the friendly against Valladolid, because the DT, Andoni Iraola, he didn’t take it into account, he didn’t even go to the bank, last Friday.

to training

He played against Manchester United was, commitment that took place on Sunday, July 31, but little is known from then to here.

The Vallecano team, accustomed to starting almost from scratch, preparing practically new squads year after year, maintains for the current exercise a commitment to continuity without being the usual selling club that is left without its most decisive footballers.

For Andoni Iraola it is the third season at the helm of Rayo. Since his arrival in 2020, the results of his work are obvious with the promotion to First in 2021 and the permanence in the highest category and the dispute of the Cup semifinals in 2021-2022.

All this marked by the personal stamp with which the Basque coach has endowed his squad, who from the beginning has been able to adapt his showy game condition to his tactics, with an improvement in defensive solidity and greater verticality in attack compared to the earlier stage of Paco Jemez.

This Wednesday, Falcao was seen in an image in the team’s training, and it is possible that he will be in the game against Barcelona, This Saturday at 2 p.m.

It is not confirmed that he will be there, but he was in practice, which is an incentive to be taken into account for the first day of LaLiga.

