The Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday (10.Aug.2022) which activated the Situation Room to monitor the epidemiological situation of measles in Brazil. Amapá, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro record outbreaks of the disease.

The room, activated last Monday (8.Aug.2022), aims to define and implement strategies to stop the circulation of the measles virus. On the same day, the ministry launched the 2022 Multivaccination campaign, which includes immunization against the disease.

The action is coordinated by the General Coordination of the PNI (National Immunization Program). The room is composed of members of CGLAB (General Coordination of Public Health Laboratories), Sesai (Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health), APPS (Secretariat of Primary Health Care), CIEVS (General Coordination of the Center for Strategic Information on Surveillance in Health) and SAES (Department of Specialized Health Care).

According to the ministry, partnerships will be made with state and municipal managers, Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries) and AISA (Special Advisory for International Affairs). The situation room will also be supported by PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) and Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz).

In July, the ministry announced that Brazil is below the measles vaccination target. According to the agency, 47.08% of children received the immunizing agent in 2022, but the vaccine coverage target is 95%.