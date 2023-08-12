Saturday, August 12, 2023
Falcao continues with the shirt on with the Women's National Team: his message of support

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Falcao continues with the shirt on with the Women’s National Team: his message of support

Colombia Women's Selection and Radamel Falcao

Colombia Women’s Selection and Radamel Falcao

Colombian Women’s Selection and Radamel Falcao

The historical scorer of the men’s team is still very active behind the work of the women’s team.

The Colombian women’s team gave a lesson in dedication against England this Saturday in the quarterfinals, but it was not enough and was eliminated from the Women’s World Cup. However, the team made history and achieved its best performance in the World Cup.

This participation has led not only the fans to express their gratitude to the National Team, but also the leaders of men’s football such as Falcao García.

The Rayo Vallecano forward has accompanied the women’s team on social networks and the elimination of Colombia was no exception and left an emotional message to the ‘Tricolor’ players.

“We cannot be more proud of you. I join the millions of Colombians who give thanks for all your effort and work. Thank you! And forward that this does not end here ”, mentioned the maximum historical scorer of the men’s team.

Similarly, the attacker cited the Colombian Football Federation, which left a great message for Colombian players.

On their social networks, the FCF thanked the team for their great performance in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The next challenge for the Colombian Women’s National Team is their participation in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. It will be the third time the team has played there: in London 2012 and Rio 2016 they did not make it past the group stage and did not win any match.

SPORTS
With Soccerred

