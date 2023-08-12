Former CIA agent Johnson called it a crime to organize a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The organization of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is comparable to a crime. About it in an interview YouTubeFormer Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Larry Johnson told Dialogue Works.

According to the specialist, he sees that Western politicians are recognizing the fact that he has been stating for several months – Ukraine did not have a single chance to succeed with its counteroffensive.

To support his point of view, Johnson said that Kyiv lacked modern weapons, including mobile air defense systems, to conduct offensive operations.

He called the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine horrifying and estimated at 60 thousand people.

“What they did with these guys (Ukrainian military – approx. “Tapes.ru”) is a crime,” summed up the expert.

Earlier in Germany, they said that the problems of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are connected, among other things, with the tactics of small groups. Because of this tactic, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot fully realize the striking power of the brigades.