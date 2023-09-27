Víctor Osimhen’s agent threatened a lawsuit against

Napoli after publication on TikTok account of the Italian club of a video in which he mocked the Nigerian striker for having missed a penalty last Sunday against Bologna in Serie A.

What happened on the official Napoli account on the TikTok platform is not acceptable

“What happened on the official Napoli account on the TikTok platform is not acceptable,” Roberto Calenda explained on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday night.

“First, a video mocking Victor was published, which was later deleted. It is a serious event that causes very significant damage to the player. and that adds to the treatment he has been receiving in recent times, between criticism in the media and fake news,” the agent added.

We reserve the right to file a lawsuit and any other initiative to protect Victor.

“We reserve the right to file a lawsuit and any other initiative to protect Víctor,” he concluded.

The video showed images of Osimhen’s penalty error against Bologna (0-0) last Sunday, with a distorted voice-over saying: “Give me a penalty, please.”

Furthermore, in another publication made on the official TikTok account of the Neapolitan club, They resembled the Nigerian’s new haircut with the image of a coconut.

Top scorer in Serie A last season, Osimhen, 24, is experiencing, like his club, a difficult start to the season, with only three goals scored.

Arrived in Naples from Lille in 2020, last European summer an eventual signing of Oshimen for a Premier League club, such as Chelsea and Manchester United, was rumored, but the Neapolitan president Aurelio De Laurentiis aborted any sale operation and met with his agent to renew his contract.

Napoli currently occupies seventh place in the Italian championship, seven points behind leaders Inter, before hosting Udinese on Wednesday, on matchday six of Serie A.

New version of the Osimhen case

According to the information provided by journalist Carlo Alvino, The real reason why Osimhen and Napoli broke up their relationship is because of the renewal of their contract.

The Italian revealed that the player’s agent had already reached an agreement with president Aurelio Di Laurentiis to extend the contractual relationship, but in recent days, and after a handshake, the Nigerian’s representative decided to change the conditions.

