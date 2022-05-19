The Order of Journalists of Lombardy intervenes on the phenomenon of fake news with a cycle of webinars and group training

There is a lot of talk about it but it is not possible to stem it. The phenomenon from the fake news it is always present and continues to produce disinformation complicating the understanding of a reality that is in itself difficult to decipher. In the age of social media, podcasts, spectacular narration that runs fast and needs click And like in order to survive, the truth is in fact entrusted to the knowledge of the things that each of us is able to form every time we read or hear news and therefore depends on the correct expression of the latter.

The phenomenon of bad informationnet of malicious attempts to put false and misleading news into circulation, in many cases arises from the so-called “functional illiteracy”, an inappropriate way of describing facts and things that makes use of unsuitable language because the cognitive mechanisms that govern it do not operate in the right way or they are not properly guided.

It was born from this, and from the need to draw the attention of journalists to the issue, who are entrusted with the responsibility of informing through the power of the word, an initiative that sees theOrder of Journalists of Lombardyled by the president Riccardo Sorrentino, which offered subscribers something more than a simple information session on the phenomenon. In fact, a cycle of webinars and group training began in February with a focus on “The cognitive mechanisms that govern language: the profession of journalist between fake news and the search for truth”. The training cycle, structured in three steps, was organized by the Lombardy OdG in collaboration with the CNR (National Council of Searches) And Genius in 21 days, registered trademark owned by the training company Net geniusborn in 2017 on the initiative of Massimo De Donno, one of the best-known strategic learning experts in Europe and author of several publications on the subject.

“Today – he declares De Donno– one of the most serious things is to be ill informed rather than uninformed. Confronting with the CNR the problem of expressive difficulties known as functional illiteracy, we noticed how this is spread across all categories and influenced, among other things, by speed which is an essential requirement of our modern life. THE journalistswhich more than others need be fastoften in the name of this need they sacrifice precision and accuracy in a more or less unconscious way, thus ending up reinventing news and triggering a mechanism from which a hoax can arise. “

The agreement between the CNR and the team of Genius in 21 days was born with a common goal: to disseminate scientific know-how in the field of learning and to guarantee the best possible training for university students and professionals, putting the theme of learning back at the center of attention in Italy. It is precisely with the aim of providing journalists with new tools, able to improve professional performances while avoiding running into bad information, the Lombardy OdG has focused on an innovative training course aimed at investigating and developing the cognitive mechanisms that they are the basis of language.

The first part of the path proposed to journalists was curated by Massimo Arattano1st researcher of the CNR from Turin with an intervention taken from “The ethical duty to divulge geosciences and the improvement of communication skills to fulfill it” a research, born a few years ago and initially aimed at engineers, then extended to other categories such as that of journalists. The study of Arattanoinvestigates the reasons why communication often appears fragmented or incomplete precisely when implemented by those who should master the language competently. Massimo De Donno instead it held a series of specifically focused meetings on performing technical exercises to improve the quality of learning and writing. Exercises that involved journalists in first person, leading them to become aware of how often the choice of words and concepts is not the right one to describe facts and things and how this, in many cases, happens without realizing it. Several other Orders of Journalists from the peninsula have also joined the special training course and will soon propose it to members.

But how are cognitive processes stimulated?

On the one hand, there is a tendency in journalism, explains De Donno, to become voluntary accomplices of media terrorism and a certain sensationalism in order to respond to the logic of collecting clicks while being aware that the message delivered is not precise and, on the other, an objective and widespread difficulty even among journalists in expressing the concepts they are called upon to communicate, which attests that also for this category the threshold of functional illiteracy is around 50%.

The training proposed by the Lombardy ODG involved 50 journalists at a time and gave space to exercises aimed at stimulating reflection on one’s cognitive level. “I encountered the same difficulties among journalists as in other categories – explains De Donno – The common fact is that you are not aware of the difficulty to translate a concept into a correct precipitate of words. Our training program involves people in exercises that seem apparently simple but which are a real training ground for cognitive processes “.

The purpose of this type of training is to provide people with essential tools to be able to turn on their intelligence and, in a process of this kind, discovering that you have a difficulty is the first step that leads from “unwittingly incapable” to ” awareness”. As part of the project with the CNR, the first to be trained according to these methodologies were the instructors of Genius in 21 days, involved in an exercise in the development of meta-cognitive tools, that is, awareness of how one thinks and learns.

“Our mission – concludes De Donno – is that of make the people of the studio fall in love again because we all have very powerful tools that we must know and learn to use to improve our lives. The meeting with journalists and the awareness of what we can transfer to them, who have such an important role in society, is something that charges us with responsibility and at the same time fills us with pride. Acquiring control over one’s potential and equipping oneself with tools and a method capable of increasing our cognitive abilities is something that can give everyone the feeling of being equipped for any challenge, especially those that the future puts before us with ever greater request for high performances “.

