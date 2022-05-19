The National Police has arrested five young people for an alleged sexual assault on two minors in the Valencian municipality of Burjassot, according to police sources. The arrests have occurred after the investigation of the Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM) of the National Police for some events that took place last Monday, May 16, in an abandoned house next to a park frequented by adolescents from the town, located eight kilometers from Valencia. The detainees are also minors and are between 15 and 17 years old.

As you have advanced Raise-EMV, the police accuse them of participating in a gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Burjassot and another attack, which occurred individually, of another girl under 13, both in the same place, after the girls were left with two young people through the social network Instagram. According to police sources, the agents were working on Tuesday to identify the alleged perpetrators and it is not ruled out that more arrests will be made in the next few hours.

According to the story, one of the girls was raped by one of the young men, after which she managed to leave the house and was the one who notified a third friend, who alerted her parents of what was happening, while four other young friends of the first two went to the place. According to the first version of the facts, the aggressors and the victims did not know each other and had met through the social network. The first have been arrested in a neighborhood of Burjassot, with 37,500 inhabitants. The victims come from other neighboring towns. The detainees have entered the Burjassot police station and will go to court tomorrow.

The Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Gloria Calero, has stated that it is not possible for sexual assaults to continue and has demanded forceful actions to educate adolescents in values. Calero, who has spoken of a “sad news”, has added that there is no proper sex education and “it cannot be” that adolescents are educated in sex “based on pornography”, at the same time that he has recalled that the abortion law also affects sex education.

“From Education we have to act more forcefully, it is time to take the bull by the horns, it is not possible for this to continue happening”, he reiterated in statements to the media.

The Burjassot City Council has also condemned the alleged sexual assault. The mayor, Rafa García, has assured that the council will always be “with the victims of any violence or sexual assault, defending them and helping them in whatever is necessary”.