Legal Adviser, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned individuals against believing anonymous and fake advertisements, which spread on some internet and social media sites, and promote the purchase of airline tickets and hotel reservations at discounted prices, as well as those that promote fake discounts on goods, or offer jobs with large sums of money, as they target fraud. Pointing out that the Rumors and Cybercrime Law tightened the penalty for managing such websites with one year in prison and a fine of up to half a million dirhams. Al-Sharif, as part of the episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today” on its platforms to raise awareness of cybercrime, and the newly issued laws, called on individuals to take caution and caution in their electronic financial transactions, and not to believe advertisements that are spread on suspicious sites, or to obey any advertisement whose purpose may be fraud.

He pointed out that several cybercrimes have occurred, due to the failure of individuals to take caution, including an incident that occurred in an Arab country, related to the issue of electronic employment, as fraudsters launched a platform to request the employment of girls to work as secretaries and administrators in a contracting company, and during a short period, they contacted many girls, Some of them were blackmailed, after they were seduced, and their pictures taken.

He added that some fraudsters advertise certain goods at discounted prices, and the victim pays the price electronically, and does not get his goods, or the goods are fraudulent or counterfeit, and the fraudsters also use this method through travel ticket booking sites or hotel reservation sites, which promote their prices as being lower than the prices approved airlines, and the victim discovers that he has fallen victim to a scam.

He pointed out that the legislator has tightened the penalty for such crimes by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine of no less than 300,000 dirhams, and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever manages, creates or uses a website or account on an information network. , aims to commit or facilitate a crime punishable by law, as stipulated in the provisions of Article (17) of the Rumors Law, which is registered under the title of crimes committed by the official of the website or the electronic account.

Fraudsters tried to blackmail girls by advertising fake jobs.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

