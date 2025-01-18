



He Real Betis still alive in the negotiation with the Manchester United to get the loan of Brazilian Antony until the end of this season. In the run-up to the LaLiga matchday 20 match against Alavéshe was asked about how the operation was going to the professional football sports director of the Betic club, Manu Fajardowho simply said that Antony “He is a desirable player.”

And yesterday he published Alfinaldelapalmera.com that Betis had raised its offer for the second time and intensified negotiations with Manchester United to get closer to Antony’s loan. The green and white team negotiates directly with the English team, with the approval of the player. It is an interesting opportunity that has been presented to the green and whites, the club considers, to be able to incorporate the 24-year-old Brazilian, who broke the market in 2022 when he was transferred from Ajax to Manchester United for one hundred million euros. . Obviously he is not currently at the level he offered in Amsterdam after more than two seasons without finding his place at Old Trafford but in Heliópolis they are convinced that they can recover his best competitive version so that he contributes from the right wing, where he has one of his shortcomings Manuel Pellegrini’s block offensive. Antony, meanwhile, has minutes in United’s rotation but as a substitute.