The change of president at Telefónica will move chairs in other Ibex companies. Marc Murtra, who was appointed president of Telefónica this Saturday, will have to leave his position at the head of Indra and the technology company would already have a replacement. According to Expansión and El Pais, the company would propose Ángel Escribano for the presidency. The decision could be made in an extraordinary council this Sunday.

The Escribano brothers, Ángel and Javier, control through Advanced Engineering and Manufacturing SL something more than 14% of Indra and are the second shareholders behind SEPI.

For his part, José María Álvarez-Pallete, already former president of Telefónica, has asked the employees ofand ‘teleco’ loyalty for the new president. According to EFE, this Saturday, he sent a farewell message to the company’s staff, in which he expressed his gratitude and asked that the “commitment, loyalty and passion” that he has shown with him be made available to his replacement, Marc Murtra.

Álvarez-Pallete would have expressed his gratitude to the staff, as well as to the operator’s Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for their “trust.”

“With a heart full of gratitude” and feeling “deeply proud” of the staff, Pallete has asked the workers to “put the same commitment, loyalty and passion” that they have shown with him “at the disposal of the new president” of Telefónica , Marc Murtra.

He is confident that the leadership that is now beginning at Telefónica “will be full of opportunities” that will allow the operator to reach new heights and “achieve new successes.”

Telefónica has been for Pallete more than a place of work, it has been “his home and his school”, as he said in the statement sent to the staff, part of which coincides with what he said on the social network X.

“Telefónica’s future will be as bright as its past and present have been. Once telephone, always telephone,” he concluded.