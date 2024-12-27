Faith is not science

From a privileged lectern, that of the Senate, Jaime Mayor Oreja, a Spanish politician who was Minister of the Interior, recently stated that the majority of scientists believe in “the truth of creation in the face of the story of evolution.” Anyone is free to believe and say what they consider appropriate in the face of the many unknowns and uncertainties with which we live. The problem is doing so by supplanting the results of science, which means deceiving oneself, and, even worse, trying to deceive the rest of us with false information. Science has demonstrated the veracity of the theory of evolution, so we cannot classify it as a “story”, as an interested and unfounded invention.

Drawings depicting a monkey with Darwin’s face are popular to ridicule him for daring to scientifically question faith-based beliefs. Although it is not entirely certain, the label of the famous Anís del Mono could also serve this purpose. It’s not bad to add humor even to serious things. In fact, listening to Mayor Oreja, I myself imagined that an ape-like brain was speaking from the lectern of the Senate, and I wondered what kind of involution is taking place in a part of society, and in the Senate itself, for this to have taken place. grotesque from such a unique platform.