When we dream of a lottery prize We get our hopes up by imagining what we would spend all the money used on, but it is not common for us to dream of donating most of it.

Instead, that’s what they did. Ray and Barbara Wragga British couple who in 2000 won a prize of more than 9 million euros in the United Kingdom National Lottery, and donated more than 70%.

As stated in the MirrorWragg and his wife, now deceased, donated more than 6 million euros. The man, a retired roofer, and Barbara, a former nurse, received a special trophy from lottery organizers for their philanthropy, helping family and friends and 17 different charities.

Barbara, who died of sepsis in 2018 aged 77, had previously said her earnings were “too much for two people”. The couple had spent 31 years holidaying in Torquay, Devon (southwest England) because Barbara was too afraid of flying.

But after their victory they set to sea and made up for lost time. going around the world on 29 cruises. And reflecting on the victory nearly a quarter-century later, Ray Wragg says that unexpected experience never changed them as people.

“I worked, Barbara worked, the children worked. Everything was going well. Like other families do, we saved. That changed our lives, but not us as people. That has been very useful to us. I still look at the price of a pair of socks“You know?” he says now.

At the moment of victory they took it easy: Ray opened a can of Guinnesswhile Barbara had a glass of wine to celebrate the victory before calling her children to announce the news.

Sheffield United fan Ray, who was due to be at a construction site in South Wales at 8am the following Monday, He called his boss to tell him he wouldn’t be there.

Ray, then 62 years old, “he actually retired” from work that night, as did Barbara, who by that time had already worked night shifts at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital for 22 years.

The first thing Ray Wragg did with the prize was buy a White Range Rover of 52,000 pounds (62,000 euros) and obtain a passport before the couple embarked on a cruise to the Caribbean.

Then they began their charity work, which led them to be guests of Buckingham Palace. They donated materials to two hospitals, one of them where their daughter had been treated for Ewing sarcoma. The couple too bought 30 televisions so that every child in a local orphanage could watch television in bed.

Every Christmas for six years, they footed the bill for bringing 250 children from a poor school from the city center to enjoy the theater.

On another occasion they donated almost 6,000 euros to a breast cancer unitand they also helped some World War II veterans pay tribute to their fallen comrades in 2003.